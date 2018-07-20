Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Rudary now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s FY2018 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.57 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 41.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.76. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $188,859.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,318,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 415.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

