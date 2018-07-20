Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ONTX. Maxim Group raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.43. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.83.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,838,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $5,090,441.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

