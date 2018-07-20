On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,054 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in On Deck Capital were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in On Deck Capital by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noah Breslow acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 528,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil E. Wolfson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,768.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ONDK stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. On Deck Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 28.81, a current ratio of 28.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.28 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.55.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. On Deck Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. equities analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONDK. Morgan Stanley cut On Deck Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded On Deck Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on On Deck Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

