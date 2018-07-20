Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 239.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $151,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $227,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Omnicom Group opened at $69.61 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.