Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Omnicom Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Janedis forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

OMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

OMC stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

