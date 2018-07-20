Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Director Linda Johnson Rice Sells 475 Shares

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $33,259.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Omnicom Group traded down $1.43, hitting $68.18, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 5,358,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,056. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 415,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 201.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

