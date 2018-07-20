Omicron (OMC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Omicron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omicron has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omicron has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.01120840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000306 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005561 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016584 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Omicron Coin Profile

Omicron (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. The official website for Omicron is delta.investments . Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Omicron Coin Trading

Omicron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omicron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omicron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omicron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

