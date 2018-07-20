Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.81.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded down $0.20, reaching $74.75, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,607. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $558,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,932.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $920,130.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,544,740 shares of company stock worth $112,310,582. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 838,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 114,899 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,683,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 93.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
