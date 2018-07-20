Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded down $0.20, reaching $74.75, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,607. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $558,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,932.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $920,130.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,544,740 shares of company stock worth $112,310,582. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 838,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 114,899 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,683,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 93.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

