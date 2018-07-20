OGE Energy (OGE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Being the largest electric utility in Oklahoma, OGE Energy’s well-positioned regulated utility and unregulated midstream gas businesses continue to offset the prevailing tailwinds. The company's robust and strong balance sheet enables the company to reward shareholders with dividends.OGE’s shares have also outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, OGE Energy needs to be cautious, given volatility in commodity prices. The company also faces challenges in the form of severe weather conditions and natural calamities like hurricanes and snowstorms, which result in the breakdown and damage of transmission and distribution lines. This can potentially disrupt normal operations at the company. If the FERC reduces the SPP Open Access Transmission Tariff, it may weigh on the company’s financials.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGE. ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

OGE Energy traded down $0.42, hitting $35.71, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 39,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $492.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.69 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,863,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,331,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

