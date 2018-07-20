Office Depot Inc (ODP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Office Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Office Depot reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Office Depot will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Office Depot.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

ODP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Office Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo bought 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 143,834 shares in the company, valued at $366,776.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 88,800 shares of company stock worth $221,640 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot in the first quarter worth $24,235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,961,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,525 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 21.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 5,243,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 935,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot in the first quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,262,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,265,000 after acquiring an additional 783,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,376. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Office Depot has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

