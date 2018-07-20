Oddo Bhf Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €150.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.90 ($186.94).

Shares of zooplus opened at €146.10 ($171.88) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. zooplus has a 1 year low of €127.40 ($149.88) and a 1 year high of €200.15 ($235.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

