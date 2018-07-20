Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Insider Buys £144.20 in Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Luke Jensen bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.63) per share, with a total value of £144.20 ($190.87).

Shares of Ocado Group opened at GBX 1,057.50 ($14.00) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Ocado Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 233.10 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.98).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.93) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.50) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 533.20 ($7.06).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.