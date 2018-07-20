Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 333.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $894,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,204.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $155.81 and a 52 week high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

