Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 177.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 4,127.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining opened at $37.01 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Newmont Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 6th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

In other news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $149,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,831.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $112,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $948,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.45.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

