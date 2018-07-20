Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys 777 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harris by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,822,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,584,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harris by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,480,000 after purchasing an additional 394,079 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Harris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,175,000 after purchasing an additional 277,626 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Harris by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 366,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 218,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Harris in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRS. Argus reduced their price target on Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Harris in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

Shares of Harris stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. Harris Co. has a 12 month low of $111.72 and a 12 month high of $170.54. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Harris had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

