NxStage Medical (NXTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NxStage Medical opened at $27.39 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. NxStage Medical has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -124.50 and a beta of -0.07.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. sell-side analysts predict that NxStage Medical will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NxStage Medical by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in NxStage Medical during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in NxStage Medical by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in NxStage Medical during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, CQS Cayman LP raised its position in NxStage Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 21,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

