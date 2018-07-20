NVR (NVR) vs. Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Head to Head Survey

NVR (NYSE: NVR) and Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVR and Taylor Morrison Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVR $6.18 billion 1.71 $537.52 million $141.56 20.56 Taylor Morrison Home $3.89 billion 0.61 $91.21 million $1.98 10.67

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Morrison Home. Taylor Morrison Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NVR and Taylor Morrison Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVR 9.36% 42.40% 22.48% Taylor Morrison Home 3.24% 7.23% 3.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NVR and Taylor Morrison Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVR 0 3 1 0 2.25 Taylor Morrison Home 0 4 6 0 2.60

NVR presently has a consensus price target of $3,175.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.11%. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus price target of $29.14, indicating a potential upside of 37.92%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than NVR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of NVR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of NVR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NVR has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Morrison Home has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVR beats Taylor Morrison Home on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers through its mortgage banking operations; provides title insurance; and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas. The company also offers mortgage and title services, as well as financial services. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

