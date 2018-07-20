NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.62.

Shares of NVIDIA opened at $252.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.36, for a total transaction of $9,876,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,968,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total value of $5,565,324.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.