NuStar Energy (NS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NuStar has successfully weathered crude's historic decline through its large and diverse asset portfolio that provides highly certain cash flows. As it is, NuStar’s fee-based transportation and storage assets make it less susceptible to commodity price weakness. Other positive attributes include its investment grade rating and strong track record for distribution growth. Further, the partnership's entry into the prolific Permian Basin should boost revenue and improve distributable cash flow, while the impending merger with its general partner will lower cost of capital. Consequently, we think NuStar offers upside potential from current levels and label it as an attractive investment.”

NS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley downgraded NuStar Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NS opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $47.51.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.15 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 413,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,486,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,277,623.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 164,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 129,842 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Catawba Capital Management VA purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

