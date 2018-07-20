Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 95 Price Target at Baader Bank

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 95 price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 84 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra set a CHF 91 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 80 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 89 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 70 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 88.50.

NOVN stock opened at CHF 78.38 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

