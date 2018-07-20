Northern Trust Corp Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Kopin Co. (KOPN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,988 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Kopin worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOPN. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $1,722,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,180,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after buying an additional 368,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 75,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 70,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

KOPN opened at $3.11 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 80.11%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits.

