Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Universal Logistics worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULH opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $776.60 million, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

