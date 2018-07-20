Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas opened at $3.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 199,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 278,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 193,643 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.