North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for about 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Blackstone Group traded up $0.35, reaching $35.99, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,148. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

