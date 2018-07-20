Noble Co. PLC (NE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noble in a research report issued on Sunday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Noble’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Noble in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Noble from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

NYSE NE opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Noble has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Noble had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $235.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NE. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Noble by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Noble by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Noble by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

