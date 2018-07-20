No BS Crypto (NOBS) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Day

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $0.00 and $12,555.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003692 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00453510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00165147 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022760 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014392 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000965 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

