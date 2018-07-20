NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 43,597 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,597 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 17.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 39.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Clorox opened at $130.34 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $150.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Clorox had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays set a $124.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

