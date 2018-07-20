NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (CMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commercial Metals opened at $21.94 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

