NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 528,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 117,941 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,965,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,076,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,220 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on IMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Imperial Oil opened at $32.57 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

