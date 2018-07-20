NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 17,962 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

