NiSource Inc. (NI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for about 1.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of NiSource worth $32,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.1% in the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 18.1% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 53,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at $339,848.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pablo Vegas acquired 14,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $362,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,105.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “$26.15” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

Shares of NI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.95. 256,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.27. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

