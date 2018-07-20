Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 368.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 728.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28,672.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

