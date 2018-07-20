Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NTTYY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nippon Telegraph & Telephone provides a variety of telecommunications services, including telephone, telegraph, leased circuits, data communication, terminal equipment sales and other services. The Company provides both local and long distance telephone services within Japan, but it does not provide service in the international markets. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone opened at $45.74 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. equities analysts expect that Nippon Telegraph & Telephone will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunication equipment, system integration, and other telecommunications-related services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

