Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,208 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up approximately 2.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of JD.Com worth $81,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 63.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,877,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $683,359,000 after buying an additional 6,551,633 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,695,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,487,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 23.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,570,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,536,000 after buying an additional 1,427,351 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,103,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JD.Com from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded JD.Com to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

JD.Com traded down $1.37, hitting $35.51, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . 1,430,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,247,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,581.00, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.92 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.