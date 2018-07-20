Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $48.98 Million Stake in TransUnion (TRU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,471 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up about 1.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of TransUnion worth $48,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,358,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 307,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after buying an additional 62,586 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $75.64.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.95%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 619 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $44,109.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,912.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 209,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $13,542,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 467,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,195,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,178. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “$75.07” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

