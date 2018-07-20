Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.32 Million Stake in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Msci worth $26,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Msci by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Msci by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Msci by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 52,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Msci stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,733. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $174.14.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.01 million. Msci had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 109.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Msci from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “$171.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

In other Msci news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $520,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

