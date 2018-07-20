Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 51,380 Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Medidata Solutions comprises 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Medidata Solutions worth $38,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000.

Medidata Solutions traded up $0.38, reaching $87.36, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 13,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.57. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $88.38.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.73 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. research analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $728,169.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,025 shares of company stock worth $1,488,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDSO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

