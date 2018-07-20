Nichols plc (NICL) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.30

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nichols stock opened at GBX 1,503.70 ($19.90) on Friday. Nichols has a one year low of GBX 1,386 ($18.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,961 ($25.96).

NICL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,850 ($24.49) to GBX 1,550 ($20.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Shore Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,485 ($19.66) to GBX 1,540 ($20.38) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) target price on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nichols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,747.50 ($23.13).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers still and carbonated drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

