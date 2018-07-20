NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $12,778,290.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $1,787,353.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,916.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy opened at $170.25 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $171.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.