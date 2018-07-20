Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.80.
NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.00. 12,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85.
In related news, insider Douglas Davis sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $145,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 683 shares in the company, valued at $52,871.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $170,155.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,601 shares of company stock worth $557,475 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 99.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $237,000.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
