Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.80.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.00. 12,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.11). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Davis sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $145,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 683 shares in the company, valued at $52,871.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $170,155.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,601 shares of company stock worth $557,475 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 99.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

