Nexstar Media Group (NXST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2018 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2018 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2018 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2018 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2018 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2018 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2018 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group traded up $1.00, reaching $76.85, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 617,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,530. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.11). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Katsur sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $83,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,601 shares of company stock valued at $557,475. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

