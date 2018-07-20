Nexeon Medsystems (NXNN) versus Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Financial Comparison

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS: NXNN) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and Soleno Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon Medsystems $3.30 million 5.88 -$2.17 million ($0.26) -2.69 Soleno Therapeutics $1.45 million 37.36 -$15.66 million ($1.35) -2.03

Nexeon Medsystems has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Nexeon Medsystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soleno Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A Soleno Therapeutics N/A -54.36% -40.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexeon Medsystems and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon Medsystems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 167.64%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Nexeon Medsystems.

About Nexeon Medsystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

