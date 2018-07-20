Newriver Reit (NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NRR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 380 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th.

NRR stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.72) on Wednesday. Newriver Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 275.50 ($3.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 374.50 ($4.96).

In other Newriver Reit news, insider Allan Lockhart bought 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($64,063.53).

NewRiver REIT pic (ticker: NRR) is a premium listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and EPRA indices. The Company is a specialist real estate investor, asset manager and developer focused solely on the UK retail and leisure sector. Founded in 2009, NewRiver is one of the UK's largest owner/managers of convenience-led shopping centres with assets under management of £1.3 billion principally comprising 33 UK wide shopping centres together with further nationwide retail and leisure assets.

