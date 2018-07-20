Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Hughes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NFX has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Newfield Exploration opened at $29.33 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Newfield Exploration has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFX. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

