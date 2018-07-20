New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 16.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 15.9% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 42,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.65. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

