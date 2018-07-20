Netflix (NFLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $406.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.19.
Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.61. 168,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,842,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a PE ratio of 291.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21.
In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.01, for a total transaction of $399,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total transaction of $3,098,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,965.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,982 shares of company stock worth $104,133,289 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Netflix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.
