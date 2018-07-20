Netflix (NFLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $406.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.19.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.61. 168,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,842,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a PE ratio of 291.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Netflix’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.01, for a total transaction of $399,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total transaction of $3,098,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,965.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,982 shares of company stock worth $104,133,289 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Netflix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.