Netflix (NFLX) Price Target Cut to $470.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix to $490.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Imperial Capital started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.19.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $366.61. The stock had a trading volume of 168,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,842,088. Netflix has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.38, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.71, for a total value of $24,534,438.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,534,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.01, for a total value of $399,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,982 shares of company stock valued at $104,133,289 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,920,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,420 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39,296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 926,996 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 49,540.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 905,594 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after acquiring an additional 837,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $203,367,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.