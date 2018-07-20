Netflix (NFLX) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Monday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $500.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.19.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $364.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.29, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total transaction of $3,098,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,965.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 86,037 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.73, for a total transaction of $28,368,980.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,980.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,982 shares of company stock valued at $104,133,289. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,920,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,420 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49,540.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 905,594 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after purchasing an additional 837,285 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,367,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 122.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 496,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.