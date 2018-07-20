NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Holdings Reduced by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,893 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 32.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1,642.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.32 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Argus boosted their price objective on NetApp to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. DA Davidson set a $83.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.26.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,564,873.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,956.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $474,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,889.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,807 shares of company stock worth $15,196,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.