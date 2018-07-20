NBW Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,177 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,313 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 275,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 117,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.39 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $104.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $71.28 and a one year high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

